Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

All in the Family

If you’ve caught shows over the past few years, you most likely have come across fiddler/looping expert extraordinaire Georgia Rae.

She is in the bands Lunar Lizard and Fiddleface, performs solo and is also in the process of reinvigorating the Georgia Rae Family Band. That group will perform Saturday night at Kenosha’s Fusion.

The seven-time state champion and a national champion counts the “Family” in the band as both a blood relation — sister Kelly Jo is lead singer and plays ukulele — and a musical family, with Michael Baas on guitar and Trevor Mooney on bass.

In addition to fiddle, Georgia Rae also performs on mandolin and banjo.

The “traditional American music” band takes that tag for a walk, adding in Americana, contemporary folk, roots and some jazzy flights of creativity.

The Georgia Rae Family Band performs starting at 8 Saturday night, Jan. 14 at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. The cover charge (listed as a “suggested donation”) is $15 at the door.

Hip hop showcase

Beat Council will throw down a “Bigger Than Local Showcase” Saturday night at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine.

The hip hop night will feature C3 and Chalant from The Elite, Beat Council’s Tommy Conquest and Armon Wilkes and DJ Jas Jutley. There will be a $10 admission at the door (7 p.m.) with the music starting at 9 p.m.

The Better Than Local Hip Hop Showcase begins at 9 Saturday night, Jan. 14 (doors open at 7 p.m.) at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Benefit show

89 Mojo and The Unusual Suspects have teamed up many times for great rock ‘n’ roll shows.

The two groups will come together again Friday night at 58 Below to rock and raise money for a friend.

The concert is to celebrate sound man Al Dimeo and, let’s face it, sound engineers should be celebrated. Dimeo was recently diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, and the bands want to help send him on a well-deserved vacation.

Donations will be collected, and 58 Below will donate 10% of all sales on Friday night to the cause, too. The party music will be good. The cause is even better.

89 Mojo and The Unusual Suspects perform starting at 8 Friday night, Jan. 13, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Kenosha.

Blues show

Sometimes the band name just tells you what you’re going to get. That’s the case with Blues Heart, performing Friday night at George’s Tavern in Racine. The members in the Chicago blues collective all have 30 years of performing chops on them. They put their interpretation on songs by blues greats from A (Albert King) to W (Willy Mabon). No X, Y or Z?

Blues Heart, featuring Rob Waters, will perform starting at 8 Friday night, Jan. 13, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Friday night jazz

OK, so quite a few of you younger readers haven’t been alive for 29 years. And many of you older folks haven’t been at the same job or relationship for 29 years. That’s a long time.

It’s pretty amazing that the Dave Braun Trio will start the group’s 29th year of residency performing at the Hob Nob on Friday night.

The jazz trio — made up of Dave Braun on guitar, Paula Braun on bass guitar and Pete Braun on drums — performs traditional jazz in an upbeat, entertaining way that connects well with audiences. Hey, you have to be doing it right for you to be booked for a whole generation.

The Dave Braun Trio performs starting at 7 Friday night, Jan. 13, at the Hob Nob, 277 Sheridan Road in Somers, near the Racine/Kenosha county border.