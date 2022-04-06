Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Poet and musician

Brent Mitchell is, quite simply, one of my favorite musicians, songwriters and people. He is an absolute assassin songwriter, killing every line with wit, depth and nuance.

The Texas native and Grammy Lister will perform Friday night at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. Yes, the Kenosha Poet Laureate’s song “Hand of God” received a Grammy listing.

Mitchell has also appeared on PBS, toured the U.S., Mexico and U.K. and has many album credits. At shows, Mitchell’s songs are woven together with wonderful stories. This show is not to be missed.

Brent Mitchell will perform starting 8:30 Friday night, April 8, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave in Kenosha.

Symphony concert

The Racine Symphony Orchestra is back in action Sunday afternoon, with a program titled “Remembrance.”

The central piece of the program is Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem.” It has been called one of the most emotionally cathartic works in the history of music.

The RSO will be accompanied by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s choirs.

Faure’s “Cantique de Jean Racine Op.11” and the winner of the Young Artists Competition, Ashley Springer, will be featured as well.

Springer, a senior at Tremper High School in Kenosha, currently serves as concertmaster for Tremper’s Symphonic and Chamber Orchestra. For four years, Springer has participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association State Honors Orchestra, serving as second violin principal in 2019 and as concertmaster last year.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra performs 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. in Downtown Racine. General admission tickets are $30; free for students (age 18 and younger). Get tickets at racinesymphony.org.

Siren of Sorrow show

Kenosha’s Siren of Sorrow band is celebrating Saturday night at 58 Below in Kenosha with some like minded bands.

The metal act will be releasing a five-song EP at 58 Below and will be joined by The Hatred Embrace, Devangelist and Revel in Rot.

If you aren’t familiar with Siren of Sorrow, you can check out the song “Barriers” on the band’s YouTube Channel. There will be a limited run release of physical copies before an upcoming digital platforms release.

Siren of Sorrow will host and perform at the band’s CD Release Party Saturday, April 9, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the first band starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Almas

The Almas will make a return visit to Route 20 on Friday night.

This will be the first local show of the year for the modern rock band. The band will be joined by another modern rock band familiar to many, Saint Tragedy, along with Ron’s Supper Club. They do ‘90s to early 2000s covers and some originals.

Route 20 is a big, open room with pro sound and lights capabilities.

The Almas, Ron’s Supper Club and Saint Tragedy perform starting at 8 Friday night, April 8, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) in Sturtevant. Tickets for the all ages show are $10 at rte20.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the music starting at 8 p.m.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

