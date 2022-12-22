Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Boxing Day show

The weather is really starting to feel like Wisconsin December, and it’s not getting much better for a while.

You can, however, feel like you are on a warm New Orleans street listening to live music Monday night when Poor Man’s Whiskey performs at Social on Sixth in Racine.

The trio is comprised of Trombone Dave, Paul Kaye and Pierce McVeigh.

They know you’ve had a long weekend, so they’re performing early, from 3 to 6 p.m.

According to the band,, PMW does, “straight-up acoustic New Orleans street music with a washtub bass, Natural Steel guitar and tailgate trombone. We do a lot of the jug band stuff that people thought the Grateful Dead wrote.”

In case you’ve spent the weekend drinking egg nog, your Boxing Day can give you something hearty with Roberta’s famous Fat Tuesday Jambalaya. Get ready for a good time.

Poor Man’s Whiskey performs 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

Holiday shows

I don’t have family in this area, so I love places that are open and have live music on the holidays.

Union Park Tavern fits the bill with concerts Friday night and Christmas night and Karaoke on Christmas Eve.

Friday night’s show will feature Indigo Canyon in a full-band show. Todd Steffenhagen and Michelle Warnecke have been performing a great blend of original music and hits for years now and keep getting invited back. That’s because they have chops plus a laid-back, audience-friendly attitude. They are joined by Jason McNeill on keyboards and Dennis Marshall on drums.

Are you having a blue Christmas? No? Do you like the Elvis music? Chances are you will hear that when David “Elvis” Kirby performs Christmas night at Union Park Tavern. The tribute act is for Elvis Presley, not Elvis Costello. A mashup might be pretty cool, though, just saying. David Kirby puts on a good show.

Indigo Canyon performs at 8 Friday night, Dec. 23; there’s Karaoke starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; and David “Elvis” Kirby performs starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Sinatra and Martin

‘Tis the season for tribute shows to past greats. We already did Elvis. How about Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin? You can hear some of those great oldies when Tom Martin Sings … The Best of Sinatra and Martin Friday night at the Harbor Lite Yacht Club in Racine. You don’t have to be a member. This show is open to the public.

Martin will perform the greatest hits of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, plus a few popular Christmas ballads. The songbook here is huge and pretty much defines an entire generation of music lovers’ tastes. Even if this was your parents’ music, or grandparents for that matter, they are great songs. No cover for this show.

Tom Martin Sings ... The Best of Sinatra and Martin is 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St. in Downtown Racine.

Afternoon tunes

If you’ve been checking out local live music for a while, you’ve almost certainly come across a Matt Meyer performance in some configuration. When he performs Christmas Eve afternoon at Rutz Puzzle House, it will be a solo show.

Meyer has been commandeering stages for a long time and has built up a pretty huge and varied trove of songs from which to choose. You can expect almost anything: Johnny Cash, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Lumineers, whatever. Meyer says simply that it’s “Top 40s from ‘60s-current.” He’ll play solo acoustic that afternoon.

Matt Meyer performs a solo show from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Rutz Puzzle House, 4224 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

One-man show

Have you ever wanted to go out and hear some top country music but the cover is too high because you’re paying for a largish band and a larger crew? I feel ya. It may be worth it, but money’s money.

The best blast for the buck out there just might be Liam Nugent. Billed as “The No. 1 One-Man Country Band in the Nation,” Nugent utilizes pedals to create a fuller sound than just him and his guitar. He plays drums with his feet while strumming a guitar and singing from a songbook of more than 800 original songs and hits.

He’s played 3,000 shows in the last five years, including 700 or so in one year, while living in Nashville, Tenn.

He’s been seen on TV shows, college football game intros, streets and now at Fat Cats Friday night in Lake Geneva. Hey. It’s not that far to go to be entertained.

Liam Nugent performs starting at 9 Friday night, Dec. 23, at Fat Cats, 104 Broad St. in Lake Geneva.