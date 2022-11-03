Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Kenosha’s Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers continue their quest to entertain, educate and enrich fans of modern indie cello-infused rock music with a show Friday night at 58 Below in Kenosha.

“The Voice” alumni Ade (seriously, she did us proud) and her more than capable band — Joe Adamek (guitars), Cameron Fair (cello, keyboards), John Kulas (bass guitar), Scott Fox (percussion) and Miss B Haven (vocals, piano, keyboards) — are heartfelt warriors in support of the Fight Against Human Trafficking, the LGBTQ community, first responders, veterans and the ongoing battle against cancer.

They can do all this very melodically and without sounding preachy. Good stuff. They will be joined by Kat and the Hurricane, a “Queer Synth Pop Rock Band” from Madison. The trio hits on folk rock to synth pop, trying to make you sad in the best possible way. The slight charge to be entertained is $10 at the door.

Kat and the Hurricane join Betsy Ade and the Well Known Strangers 7:30 Friday night, Nov. 4, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Kenosha.

Bluegrass festival

The Second Annual Two-Day Bluegrass Sampler is Friday and Saturday at the Delta Marriott in Racine.

Held in the ballroom, the event will feature two national acts as well as a half dozen locals and regionals.

Tickets are $20 for Friday evening, $35 for all day on Saturday or the whole shebang for $50 (cash at the door). Ages 12 and under are free, and bring the kids as it is very family friendly.

The cool thing is that organizers will pass on some proceeds to HALO, a shelter and homelessness resource group and facility, and Veterans Honor Flight.

Virginia’s Lonesome River Band is led by five-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Banjo Player of the Year Sammy Shelor.

Another national act, Tennessee’s The Kody Norris Show, is known for top-shelf picking, humor, flashy colorful suits and for, yes, putting on a show.

Other bands on the bill are hosts KR Bluegrass Band, Art Stevenson and High Water, New Legacy, Soggy Prairie, Andy Miller and the 145s and The Milbillies.

There will be large basket raffles as well as a raffle for a Martin guitar. Call it retro folk, hillbilly, bluegrass, rockabilly or whatever you wants, it’s old school American music. For more info, go to www.bluegrasssampler.org/contact.

KR Bluegrass Sampler is Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Ballroom at the Delta Marriott, 7111 Washington Ave (Highway 20) in Racine.

Southport Sound show

Kenosha’s Southport Sound Big Band is more than just a traditional big band. How so? You can hear for yourself when the group performs 7 to 9 Wednesday night at Fusion in Downtown Kenosha.

In addition to the stellar jazz, the 11-member show band also specializes in Latin music and rock suitable for listening, dancing and just blissing out.

It’s music for all ages and tastes, and they also add some humor. The great thing is that Fusion is set up to enjoy all this intricate sonic splendor.

The Southport Sound Big Band will perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

Pat’s back

I don’t often write up Pat McCurdy shows because Pat Heads are as die hard as they come and know his schedule.

But, you know, I love the Big Fella, so here goes.

McCurdy performs Friday night at The Nash in Racine.

For those not in the know, the former lead singer of full rock band YIPES! (and others) enjoyed national label attention, tours and opening spots for huge names. Then he went solo and built a one-of-a-kind show featuring fast-paced funny songs, pop trivia, call and response with the audience and all around groovy goofiness. You want a fun time? Head on over to The Nash.

Pat McCurdy performs starting at 7 Friday night, Nov. 4, at The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

Brewing bash

1 of Us Brewing in Mount Pleasant will celebrate the grand opening of their taproom Saturday, with a party starting at 2 p.m.

Beer, barbecue and live music are the keys to many a good party, and 1 of Us will have it all. Moose’s BBQ will lay a foundation for the many tasty beers on site. The live music will be provided by Would You Kindly? (indie modern rock and pop) and Kyle Young (an incredibly versatile musician and producer able to play all instruments).

1 of Us Brewing Co celebrates the grand opening of their taproom with live music by Would You Kindly? and Kyle Young, BBQ and beer. The party is 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 of Us Brewing Co., 8100 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant. The live music starts at 4 p.m.

Lunar bash

Check this out if you want totally great vibes. On Monday, The Port of Kenosha will host a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Viewing Party with visual artists, live music, Tarot readings and more. Starting at 7 p.m., you can watch the moon turn red and catch acoustic jams by Sarah Shuttlecock, DJs Jeff Noise, Torrahbull and Tony Ash and check out works by artists Moonlit Roots, Cole Stout, Steen Been, Korye Champion, BISLB aka Dove Paige Anthony and Michelle Ranee. How cool is this?

The Total Lunar Eclipse Full Moon Viewing Party runs from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at The Port, 714 50th St. in Kenosha. Note: You must be 21 or older to attend.