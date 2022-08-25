Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Make some noise!

What if for one day everything stopped. And we all just listened to the music?

That’s the premise behind Play Music on the Porch Day, which is Saturday, Aug. 27.

It’s simple to take part.

Grab whatever instrument you want and play some tunes. If you’re feeling show-offy, film it and post the video with the hashtag #playmusicontheporchday. Have fun.

New festival

Pleasant Prairie will be even more pleasant this weekend when the Pleasant Prairie BBQ in the Park hits the RecPlex Ballfield Pavilion all day and early evening.

This cookout has everything: Bands, bags, Bingo, bounce houses for the kids, food trucks and free fun spread over two days.

Saturday’s festivities start at 11:30 a.m. and run to 9 p.m. Live music starts at noon Saturday with jazz, soul and funk performed by the Kal Bergendahl Project. Next at 2 p.m. is bluesy soul folk rocker Karen Shook. After some Bingo, its time for music by Pat Garrett at 5 p.m., wraping up with Weird Science at 7 p.m.

Sunday’s party runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with music by Cork and Classics at noon, and music by Indigo Canyon starting at 3 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie BBQ in the Park is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28, in the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Ballfield Pavilion, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. A full event lineup can be found at pleasantprairiebbq.com. People driving to the event are asked to use the Highway 165 and Terwall Terrace entrance. Please use Lot E2 and Lot B (Park and Ride). Lawn chairs and blankets may be brought in. No other carry-ins or pets are allowed.

Saturday night music

Expect another high-energy show Saturday night at George’s Tavern in Racine. Mykal Baas & The Delivery Men and Spirit Shakers will both get you moving and smiling.

The Spirit Shakers fall under a large Americana umbrella with splashes of folk, rock and alternative. It’s still rock ‘n’ roll to me.

And so is Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men with their rocking and jamming set. This show slaps!

Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men and Spirit Shakers will perform starting at 9 Saturday night, Aug. 27, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Electronic show

The Port of Kenosha has long been known for punk and hard rocking nights and — before that — the blues.

The iconic house bar will play host to four different electronic artists on Saturday night.

Dead Language Decoder is Dove Paige Anthony’s electronic project of hybrid synth soundscapes, with dense layering of found sounds crafted into musical expression.

Artie Do Good is composer/trombonist Christopher Arthur Misch-Bloxdorf’s beat project, combining jazz, soul and indie rock with his ever present experimentation.

Jeff Noise put together d(VICES) during the pandemic to let loose his creativity in a solo electronic audio collage project. He’ll showcase selections from “Late-Stage Civilization,” his new 21-track recording on Bandcamp. “Think Negativland-style culture jamming with funky bass lines,” according to Noise.

Torrahbull is “indie instrumental hip hop and breaks with some industrial,” according to Justin Misch. This stuff will pull you in.

Torrahbull, d(VICES), Artie Do Good and Dead Language Decoder perform starting at 9 Saturday night, Aug. 27, at the Port, 714 50th St. in Kenosha.

Concert series continues

Guitarist Tallan Noble Latz has been slinging a guitar and fronting bands since he was 7 years old.

The blues and rock musician has shared stages with many big names, including Joe Bonamassa, Los Lonely Boys, Devon Allman, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Hubert Sumlin, Jackson Browne, Ana Popavic, Chris Duarte, Walter Trout and more.

This year, the now adult star is putting on a series of shows called One Hell of a Summer Series. Each show has a different feel and a different lineup.

For show No. 5 of eight, happening Friday at Route 20, Latz has put together a G3 type event patterned after Joe Satriani, who first inspired him.

Joining Latz will be Blacktop Kings’ guitarist Jeff “Mitch” Mitchell and Electric Revolution slayer Brock Betz. Opening performer is Electric Haze.

The opening act starts at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m). Online tickets before day of show are $15 at www.eventbrite.com/e/tallans-guitar-revolution-tickets-369520795647 or $20 day of show.

Tallan Noble Latz’s Summer Guitar Series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, with special guests Brock Betz and Jeff “Mitch” Mitchell at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. in Sturtevant.