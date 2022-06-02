Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Friday night music

Daniel Thompson is a man of many talents. He’s “that Kenosha Journalist,” a photographer with a good eye and the man behind Daniel and His 3 A.M Saints.

He will perform Friday night at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. “3 A.M. Saints” is a reference to the people who took Thompson in and gave him shelter some nights after bar time.

Thompson’s music touches on many subjects and styles, basically whatever is coloring his world at the moment. I’m thinking he has a lot to choose from these days. Daniel and His 3 A.M. Saints will hang out for three hours or so “playing some tunes, bantering and generally being my weird self.”

Daniel Thompson (and his 3 A.M. Saints) performs starting at 9 Friday night, June 3, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave in Kenosha.

Jill Plaisted Band

Also at Union Park Tavern, the Jill Plaisted Band will perform Saturday night. Plaisted has been a regular on the Kenosha scene for quite a while. The longevity is due to the singer-songwriter’s easy going stage presence and a wonderful honeyed-whiskey voice. Plaisted delivers a nice mix of hits and her original songs.

The Jill Plaisted Band performs starting at 8 Saturday night, June 4, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Beach music

Easily one of the most picturesque venues in the area is Racine’s Beachside Oasis, located right at sand’s edge at the southern end of North Beach. There’s a huge beach, food, beverages and live music. What more can you ask for? Fall Hazard will perform there Sunday afternoon. One of Racine’s busiest and most popular hits band, Fall Hazard plays a varied mix covering the likes of Van Morrison, Ed Sheeran, Patsy Cline and Anthrax, among others. Yes, you read that right.

Fall Hazard performs starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St in Racine, just north of the Main Street Bridge, on the beach.

Brent Mitchell Band

Brent Mitchell is a son of Texas, transplanted to Kenosha. The former Poet Laureate, Grammy nominee and guitar stud often talks about how Texas audiences revere their musical performers. We have some good audiences here as well, and Mitchell will share stories and songs with folks Saturday night at Public Craft Brewing Co.

Mitchell is a super gifted songwriter and storyteller who comes across, in a good way, as a world conscious musical street preacher, mixing humor and pathos and loads of chops. This cat is the real deal.

The Brent Mitchell Band performs 8:30 to 10 Saturday night, June 4, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St in Downtown Kenosha.

Spare Change Trio

As the weather warms up, a lot of folks gravitate to the sounds of the islands and that carefree vibe. You can catch some of that feeling Saturday night when the Spare Change Trio performs at George’s Tavern in Racine.

The band incorporates reggae, funk and jazz fusion, among other styles. One of the members even plays the Yidaki, aka the didgeridoo. The band is about positivity: spreading peace, love and harmony. (You could also spread out some cash on the merch table.)

Spare Change Trio performs starting at 9 Saturday night, June 4, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

First Friday music

First Fridays celebrations are going strong in Downtown Racine. Specials at bars, galleries, ethnic restaurants and live music are key.

One of the venues participating this Friday is Blue Bear Que @ The Nash, with a performance by Identity Crisis.

A hits band, Identity Crisis has developed a strong identity over the years, focusing on songs from Stone Temple Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, 311, Incubus, Goo Goo Dolls, Sublime, Bob Marley, Alice In Chains and the like. They will perform on the outdoor stage. Blue Bear Que @ The Nash is a newer restaurant featuring a farm-to-table, scratch-made BBQ menu.

Identity Crisis performs starting at 7 Friday night, June 3 at The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Racine.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

