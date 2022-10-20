Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Saturday night double bill

McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine is nearing a quarter century of booking local, regional, national and international bands without missing too many steps.

Very impressive.

The southside venue will host two edgy bands Saturday night. 2 Ball Screwball is a punk, pop-punk and ska band with a lot of years and a lot of shows under its belt. Venganza will headline the show. With just two years together, the punk metal group is widely viewed as one of the top acts in Kringleville.

McAuliffe’s is a good place to catch a band, with its wide open viewing area.

Venganza and 2 Ball Screwball perform starting at 8 Saturday night, Oct. 22, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine. $5 cover charge.

Friday night show

Modern indie rock band Would You Kindly? pops up in this column often because, let’s face it, they deserve it.

The band performs Friday night at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha. The band offers radio-friendly original songs (I mean that in a good way) that have intensity and are super melodic with great chops, while also veering off the well worn path utilizing electric violin as a second lead and solo instrument.

The band members are also great community citizens and supporters. You won’t be disappointed.

Would You Kindly? performs starting at 9 Friday night, Oct. 21, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Emcee at The Void

Taiyamo Denku, a Milwaukee emcee, will show off his roots, hip hop and freestyle chops Saturday night at The Void in Racine.

Denku is often referred to as “old school,” with influences including Wu Tang Clan, Kweli, Cannibal Ox and Aesop Rock.

The Brew City emcee is equally comfortable rapping a set original piece or totally ad libbing freestyles.

Denku aims for more than to just be heard, he wants to bring hip hop back to how it used to be, a movement for people to use their minds.

Taiyamo Denku performs starting at 9 Saturday night, Oct. 22, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

‘50 Years of Metal’

OK, this one is a slight stretch for local music, but, how often do you get a chance to see and hear Judas Priest live in a theater setting with Queensrÿche opening?

And, it’s just over the state line in Waukegan, Ill.

Celebrating “50 Years of Metal,” Judas Priest will perform Tuesday night at Waukegan’s Genesee Theatre.

The band’s hits are a huge part of the catalog of early metal — “Breaking the Law,” “Living After Midnight,” “Heading Out to the Highway,” “Painkiller” and so many more on their way to selling 50 million albums.

The British steel band is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Opener Queensrÿche has also had a fair share of success, selling 20 million records and being considered a prime progressive metal band. Ring a bell but can’t place them? A major hit for Queensrÿche was “Silent Lucidity.”

Judas Priest, with opener Queensrÿche, perform 7:30 Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee in Waukegan, Ill. Tickets start at $100 and are available at geneseetheatre.com.

RSO’s Musical Flights

Have you ever wanted to sample classical music but in a casual setting? The Racine Symphony Orchestra has you in mind with its Musical Flights series.

The next event is Friday evening at UnCorkt in Racine.

The event pairs casual chamber music performed by RSO members with wines from around the world. Tickets are $55 per Flight and include heavy appetizers. You can get tix at racinesymphony.org.

Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Flights is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at UnCorkt, 240 Main St. in Downtown Racine.

58 Below shows

58 Below in Kenosha has back-to-back shows by hits bands this weekend. First up on Friday is Sliver. The band perform ‘80s, ‘90s and modern rock hits. Saturday’s band is SpeedRail.

Sliver performs starting at 9 Friday night, Oct. 21, and SpeedRail performs Saturday night, Oct. 22, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Kenosha.