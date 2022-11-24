Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Union Park Tavern shows

It used to be folks didn’t book live music on Thanksgiving weekend because they figured everyone would be out at the bars anyway. Well, if that’s the case, why not give those visiting your establishment something to remember?

With that in mind, Union Park Tavern in Kenosha hosted three straight nights of live music. The long-running Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam took place on Thanksgiving night (as it does every Thursday)

On Friday night, Poor Man’s Whiskey performs. The trio consists of “Trombone Dave” Ramey, washtub bass and washboard player Pierce McVeigh and steel guitar player Paul Kaye. According to McVeigh, the band performs, “straight-up acoustic New Orleans street music with a washtub bass, National Steel guitar and tailgate trombone. We do a lot of the jug band stuff that people thought the Grateful Dead wrote.” Very fun.

So what’s up for Saturday? How about not one — but two — bands? Well, one band actually, with a switch on lead singers and style after intermission. First up at 9 p.m. is the legendary Ash Can School. The pub rock band has undergone several personnel changes over the years, but the core of Janet Aiello on vocals and guitar and bass guitarist David Aiello is still very, very good. They are joined by lead guitarist Guy Crucianelli and drummer Thomas Selear. After a quick rest, the band will be back for a Fowlmouth set. Jeff “Noise” Moody replaces Janet Aiello for the “skronk” rock part of the evening. It’s all family and love. Come on out and enjoy it.

Poor Man’s Whiskey performs starting at 9 Friday night, Nov. 25, and Ash Can School and Fowlmouth perform starting at 9 on Saturday night, Nov. 26, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Empty Bottle Boys

The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane have some news and a show coming up for you.

The show is Friday night at George’s Tavern in Racine. The news is that the classic country, folk and more band will be celebrating the release of their new EP that night, which will be available for purchase. (The EP that is, not the night itself.)

The band has a rich background of various genres and features Colby Millea on guitars and vocals, guitarist/vocalist Adam Lantz, bassist/vocalist Sarah Sorensen, drummer/vocalist Jim McPhaul and Keyboardist/violinist Tom Nickel. Now, if you’ve read that carefully, that’s a lot of slashes, which means a variety of vocals and harmonies.

I reached out to McPhaul about the recording. Here’s how he describes it: “Six authentic outlaw country tunes written by Adam (Lantz), recorded up in Milwaukee at Melodious Sound and mastered down in Asheville, N.C., by our colleague Larry Hinds.” Check it out. These guys are real.

Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform 8 to 11 Friday night, Nov. 25, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N Main St. in Racine.

58 Below show

I don’t write up cover bands very often. But when guitar hero Lyden Moon brings his Rokken Dokken tribute act to town, I can make an exception. Even more so when Angry Squirrels are also on the bill. They both perform Saturday night at 58 Below in Kenosha.

Angry Squirrels is a longtime rock favorite of Keno music lovers. Rokken Dokken digs deep as a tribute band to Dokken. Back catalog songs are included as well as the band’s monster hits.

The big Rokken Dokken band news is that David Gonzalez will debut as lead singer, joining Moon and the rhythm section of bassist Joel Thierfelder and drummer Dan Jung.

Rokken Dokken and The Angry Squirrels perform starting at 8:30 Saturday night, Nov. 26, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Kenosha. The Squirrels are up first.

Acoustic show

Reefpoint Brew House in Racine hosts live music most every weekend, in addition to having one of the best views of any venue around. Doug Sheen will perform classic and new rock hits acoustically there Friday night. Expect a range of material, from the Beatles to Pearl Jam.

Doug Sheen will perform 7 to 11 Friday night, Nov. 25, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway in Racine (Downtown on the lakefront).

Holiday greetings

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend, everyone. Try to make the holiday about more than a huge meal, shopping and football. I’m thankful for a reasonably vital live music scene and the artists who are talented and courageous enough to take the show on the road. I’m also thankful for my rat terrier roomie, Nina Simone Fineran. Peace.