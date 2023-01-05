Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Racine’s Jean’s Jazz Series opens its season Saturday night at the Racine Theatre Guild.

Opening night will feature pretty traditional jazz, with some area big time players in the group Septetasaurus.

The seven-piece ensemble (a septet) came about when Doug Clum was asked to write an arrangement for a teacher colleague’s jazz septet.

Clum dug in and wrote nearly three dozen numbers for the group as he found the instrumentation — alto and baritone saxes, trumpet, trombone, piano, bass and drums — different and interesting.

The sonic palette also happens to lend itself to a variety of jazz styles, including swing, Latin, waltz and even rock.

Now, writing the material is one thing, but you still need to execute. That’s where known players like Steve Jacob, Tom Meredith, Paul Frederickson, Mike Gudbaur, Clum and surprise guests come into play.

Since its inception in 2001, Jean’s Jazz Series has entertained more than 22,000 fans and raised more than $125,000 for the Theatre Guild and other non-profits. Season tickets for four shows, available up to opening day, are $60 for adults, $52 for seniors (age 62 and older) and $15 for students (21 and younger). Single tickets go for $18, $15 and $5 and are available at racinetheatre.org or at the box office.

Septetasaurus performs starting at 7 Saturday night, Jan. 7, as part of Jean’s Jazz Series at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

Brat Stop show

Have the holidays left you a bit bedraggled? Looking for a little R&R, are ya? We’ve got just the ticket. Hop back up on that party horse and head over to the Brat Stop Saturday night, where The Roundabouts and The Rotten Bros will be playing.

The Roundabouts are comprised of a bunch of “names” with a ton of performance experience. Try this on for size. Band members are Rick JB, Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos, Bill Taylor and Greg Dietrich. While they are a cover band, The Roundabouts have a catalog touching on songs by 60 different artists including Bob Dylan, Tom Waits, the Velvet Underground and more.

The Rotten Bros also have a lot to play. Rick Venn (guitar) and Scott Holloway (percussion) admit some of their covers are nothing you haven’t seen before, but they do it with their trademarked “acoustic rhythm and grooves” and “low-cal jazz” approach. The hit songs you’ll hear run the gamut of classic rock, reggae, Motown, funk and soul from the late ‘60s to today.

The Roundabouts and The Rotten Bros perform starting at 8 Saturday night, Jan. 7, at the Brat Stop, 14001 75th St. (Highway 50) in Kenosha.

Punk rock show

A good chunk of Kenosha punk is coming north Saturday night for a show at The Void in Racine. This one is easy to tell you what to expect just by band names. Republicans on Welfare, FSA, Anti-Everything, Beesechurger and S***bag will play the very cool venue.

Republicans on Welfare, Full Shred Ahead, Anti-Everything, S***bag and Beesechurger perform Saturday night, Jan. 7, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine.

Southport Sound shows

John Sorensen of The Southport Sound reached out the other day to let everyone know the 11-member show band will be setting a monthly residence at Kenosha Fusion,starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, and continuing mostly on the second Wednesday of each month.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the February show will be on the third Wednesday.

Tenor saxophonist Julia Lewandowski is a new addition to the ensemble that specializes in big band and swing jazz with Latin, doo wop, disco and rock ‘n’ roll thrown in as well. The performance runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free to attend. Remember though, art work is real work. So tip a little. Or a lot.

The Southport Sound performs starting at 7 Wednesday night, Jan. 11, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

Grassroots Open Mic

For as long as I’ve known him, Nick Ramsey of Family Power Music has put on quality events while helping out multiple communities — music, literacy and the community at large.

His next event is a Grassroots Open Mic Wednesday at the Spectrum School of the Arts and Gallery in Racine.

The featured performer will be Tone Stanza. There will be a Family Gathering from 6 to 7 p.m. where you can tour the space and enjoy complimentary kringle (from Larsen Bakery) and coffee (from Wilson’s Coffee and Tea).

The Open Mic goes from 7 to 9 p.m. with the featured artist performing from 7:45 to 8:15 p.m. This is an all-ages, all-genres event with free admission. Monetary and non-perishable food donations are appreciated. There will also be artwork for sale. Monetary donations will be split with Spectrum. Note: Please show some respect with your language, as this is a family event.

Grassroots Open Mic starts 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Spectrum School of the Arts, 610 Caron Butler Drive in Racine.