Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Tribute Island

People do love their cover bands and tribute acts.

I mean, how else can you successfully put on something called Tribute Island?

The huge three-day tribute band festival returns to the Wyndham Garden Hotel grounds Friday through Sunday in Downtown Kenosha, right on the harbor.

There will be five stages and more than 50 tribute groups performing.

As for music styles, you can hear hard rock, metal, country, folk, pop, punk, grunge, jam — and probably more.

It’s the band names that really grab me. How about Smells Like Dave Grohl, Spin Lizzy, Jak Crowes and Cheap Foreign Cars (that last band is a tribute to three groups: Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Cars), just to name a few?

Bands run from 6 or so to 11 p.m. on Friday, starting just after noon and playing until midnight on Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Sure, this “island” festival is not on Simmons Island, but the bathroom amenities are much better in this location. Tickets can be purchased at beta.purplepass.com for $35 for a weekend pass ($79 for VIP status). Individual day passes may also be purchased.

Tribute Island runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7, outside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha. Festival hours are roughly 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are returning to McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine tonight.

OK, read that again.

There is no Flea in this band. There ARE fine young men in kilts, however.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are far and away the most famous bagpipe rock band in the world. Still confused? The group fuses traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems into what the band and fans proudly call “Bagrock.”

Here’s what to expect: “Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning.” (Their words, I’m not that witty.)

Songs that pop up at their shows include “Smoke on the Water,” “Thunderstruck,” “Hallelujah,” “Fat Bottom Girls,” “Californication” and many other deliriously giddy songs, along with their original tunes. It’s a guaranteed great time — unless you hate bagpipes that rock and, well, than I just don’t want to know you.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers perform starting at 8 tonight, Aug. 4, at McAuliffe’s Pub 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Electronica show

I don’t write enough about electronica shows or the online releases of artists like Dead Language Decoder, aka Dove Paige Anthony.

That said, there is a very interesting double bill of electronica music coming up Saturday at Public Craft Brewing Co.

Jeff Noise’s solo project (d)VICES and Chicago Electronic star charlie otto + his gear will both perform.

(d)VICES got into this during the early stages of the pandemic and realized he enjoyed building sound collages, often with video and still images. Otto describes his performance as “The drums are electronic + i place them right inside your ear, the synths are lush and colorful + they are inside a big cave + the lyrics are about making a better world thru inner awareness.”

So what does that mean to people whose brains don’t work that way? To simplify, otto is on the cutting edge of live music and video performance, using his guitar to generate what you see on screen as well as turning knobs to both modulate a synth and distort the images in the video part of the show. Mind blown. Also, it’s not just ethereal stuff as the songs are often danceable rock tunes.

charlie otto + his gear and (d)VICES perform starting at 8 Saturday night, Aug. 6, at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Rust Belt concert

Rust Belt is making a return to Racine with a “Saturday Sounds on the Square” performance Saturday, Aug. 6.

The Americana band is loaded with talented players and vocals with veteran members Paul Aceto (bass), Brandon Shilts (guitar), Don Miller (drums) and Kevin Schultz (Hammond organ) painting a musical picture of our times in Flyover Land.

In addition to the roots rockers’ original songs, they also deliver great renditions of hits by the likes of Ryan Adams, Jason Isbel, The Allman Brothers, Wide Spread Panic, the Grateful Dead, Tom Petty, Paul Simon, Government Mule, The Band and much more.

Rust Belt will perform starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. at “Saturday Sounds on the Square” in Monument Square, on Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

Peacetree Festival

Peacetree Music Festival is back Friday and Saturday in Pennoyer Park in Kenosha.

This is mainly an original music festival that includes many of the area’s favorite bands, as well as a legendary act.

There will be 14 bands performing over the two days, including somewhat newer bands like Lunar Lizard, Mountains on the Moon and Bodhicitta as well as longtime faves like Jill Plaisted, the Rhythm Dogs and the legendary Cosmic Railroad.

This is a laid back, groovy sort of peaceful festival. Highly recommended. The music runs from around 2:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The Peacetree Music Festival is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6 at Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha, on the lakefront. Presale tickets -– available at Union Park Tavern, The Flair, Herbert’s Jewelers Kenosha and Peacetree Originals -– are $15; $20 at the gate. All profits from beverage sales will go to the Kenosha Achievement Center.

Vinyl Remix on the Shell

Are you like me and have to work most weekends but still want to catch some live music? Give “Tuesdays at The Shell” a chance.

The shows are every Tuesday through August at the Pennoyer Park band shell in Kenosha. It’s an early concert — and it’s free.

Vinyl Remix will take the stage at the next Tuesday concert. The band is very popular on the Kenosha festival and benefit circuit and is an offshoot of the band The New Vinyls. Expect to hear a lot of songs you love.

Vinyl Remix will perform starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Pennoyer Park band shell, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street in Kenosha.