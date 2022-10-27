Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

One weird show

Weird Wisconsin rock anthems will be on full display at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine Friday night when Madison’s Sunspot makes a return visit.

It’s a good time for the fun and wonderful power pop band to visit, as they are big fans of the paranormal and weird spooky things. Some of their songs delve into werewolves, Bigfoot and aliens and a recent album is titled “Weirdest Hits”

The bottom line? High energy fun with a mega dose of melody. Costumes are encouraged.

Sunspot performs starting at 8 Friday night, Oct. 28, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Jazzy vibes

Let’s get jazzy. The Kal Bergendahl Project will perform Saturday night at Kenosha Fusion. This will definitely be a treat as the six-piece instrumental jazz/funk combo always delivers good times.

For folks who think jazz music is too much noodling, KBP effortlessly melds its jazz base with funk, R&B and soulful pop with a ton of emphasis on melody.

The band has several albums of original material to its credit, along with appearances on many big stages. Electric bassist Bergendahl is joined by a fine roster of trumpeter Eric Jacobson, Benny Olson on tenor sax, alto saxophonist Steve Jacob, keyboardist Quinten Farr and drummer Olen Franklin.

Whether you prefer traditional, smooth or fusion jazz, the Kal Bergendahl Project will keep you entertained.

The Kal Bergendahl Project performs 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave in Downtown Kenosha. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $7.

A sassy show

Racine’s Reefpoint Brew House seems like a natural fit for Clarissa the Sassy U.K. Singer and Pianist. She will perform there Saturday night.

The performance venue and American classic restaurant sits literally right on Lake Michigan, halfway out the Causeway with views of the main harbor, Downtown city lights and the water.

Clarissa has had a varied career, performing in the U.K., Middle East and U.S. and has soaked up a wide variety of genres including jazz, R&B, funk, soul, blues, reggae, Top 40, rock and classical. I’m guessing she can pull off even more as she also incorporates looping and congas into her shows. She’s doing something right, with more that 1,500 shows under her Sassy belt.

Clarissa the Sassy U.K. Singer will perform 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway in Racine.

Sunday night punks

Well, normally “Devil’s Night Bloodbath” sounds like something to avoid. But when it’s a concert at The Void (avoid, The Void, get it?), it’s a fine idea.

It’s a Sunday night show, so there’s not much live music competition. The punks will be in force with Chicago’s Goth Punks Won’t Stay Dead, Milwaukee’s street punk group The Rustic and Keno’s thrash punk band Anti-Everything all performing. C’mon, it’s Sunday. What else are you going to do? Watch the “Slackers” football game?

Anti-Everything, The Rustix and Won’t Stay Dead perform starting at 7 Sunday night, Oct. 30, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Racine.

Singer at Carthage

If you want a varied series of music and events, you might want to check out one of the local colleges. Lauren Jelencovich will be the featured artist tonight at Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

While still in High School, Jelencovich took top prize on Ed McMahon’s “Next Big Star” and when she was 20 years old, she had performed at Carnegie Hall and the MGM Grand in Vegas.

The soprano has performed stage roles in a number of operas and since 2010 has been a lead vocalist for Yanni’s International tours. In addition to Yanni and operas, Jelencovich’s repertoire includes musical theater and pop songs.

Lauren Jelencovich performs 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $5 for students at carthage.edu or by calling the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m.

‘Nightmare Asylum’ music

There’s more punk on Saturday at George’s Tavern in Racine. It’s a themed concert titled “Welcome to the Nightmare Asylum,” a haunted hospital themed costume party and Halloween bash with three bands ready to scare and entertain you: Anti-Everything, Slaughter Party and the hard rockers Resistance are all on the bill for $5. Feel free to “boo,” but do it in a scary way.

Resistance, Slaughter Party and Anti-Everything perform starting at 9 (Doors open at 8 p.m.) Saturday night, Oct. 29, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.