Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

58 Below show

For many people, December is the time of year to search for comfort and familiarity. Yesterday’s Children will bring a lot of that to their show Friday at 58 Below in Kenosha.

The 10-piece jazz rock band with horns has the personnel, chops and instrumentation to perform hits by the likes of Blood Sweat & Tears, the Young Rascals, the Buckinghams, the Grass Roots, Frank Sinatra, Chicago and more.

With this band, it’s not a stretch to get into the oldies and classics mindset. The band has been playing songs from this era since the 1960s when they formed. Their days of opening for big names may have passed, but their love of this music stays strong.

Yesterday’s Children performs 8:30 Friday night, Dec. 2, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Kenosha.

Racine Symphony show

The holiday season has begun and with it comes a bit of a move to jazz and classical numbers.

One of the seasonal favorites is the annual “Holiday Pops” concert by the Racine Symphony Orchestra.

This year’s concert is Friday night at Memorial Hall in Racine. The Holiday Pops show is the one that even non-classical music fans enjoy, stuffed with familiar songs, a festive atmosphere and even a sing-along.

Guest vocalist William Toney will be on hand for several pieces and lead the audience in song. Racine high school choirs will also participate.

Tickets start at $35 for balcony general admission with children 12 and under free and youths (13-18 years old) admitted for $5. Tickets can be found online at racinesymphony.org/event/holiday-pops-3/.

Racine Symphony Orchestra’s “Holiday Pops” concert is 7:30 Friday night, Dec. 2 (doors at 6 p.m.) at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. in Downtown Racine.

Earning gas money

This column is about bands performing locally. But, props to the bands that pack up the van and hit the road. Saint Tragedy just finished a tour, Lines of Loyalty put on some miles, too, as do The Almas and many others. It costs a lot of money to tour, and you can help another local band get some gas money together by heading over to The Port of Kenosha Saturday night for a Glad Radz show. The drive to Washington requires a full tank, so they need bodies hanging out when they perform Pistofficer songs and are joined by Full Shred Ahead and Werms. Show time is 10 pm.

Glad Radz, Full Shred Ahead and Werms perform starting at 10 Saturday night, Dec. 3, at The Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St. in Kenosha.

Facebook Live show

Don’t like going out in the cold weather? Well, first, that eliminates a hugs chunk of the year. Second, you can stay in and surf over to Jess the Ska Kid’s weekly Facebook live show and interview. Her guest for Wednesday is Jason D. Petitt. He will be performing mainly original music for this show. Petitt’s solo performances can jump around, hitting on reggae, funk, rock, blues and punk.

When not doing the solo gigs, Petitt is part of Kelsey Miles and the Punk band Faster Faster Faster. Previously he was a part of The Bitter Half, Middleworld and the much loved The Pipe Circus. Just click over to Jess the Ska Kid on Facebook 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can catch a concert in your jammies.

Jason D. Pettit is the Jess the Ska Kid guest on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Facebook Live at jesstheskakid. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Birthday bash

There will be a birthday shout out concert Saturday evening at Starlight Skatepark in Winthrop Harbor, Ill. It’s a big one, too, as Ex-Uncle’s Chris Daisy turns 50. Fowlmouth and Sleepersound will also perform. The Ex-Uncle part of the show will see the return of original “Wild Woodsmen” Barry Fey on bass along with Mark Rathunde on drums and Daisy on guitar and keys. Not enough for you? How about they throw in free Laser Tag? Daisy told me the venue has a new stage and public address system and it sounds great.

Ex-Uncle and Fowlmouth perform for “Chris Daisy Turns 50,” starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Starlight Skatepark, 1225 G. Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor, Ill. Cover is $5.

A Who tribute show

Who is performing Saturday night at George’s Tavern in Racine? Not really, but close. Wait, what? No, Who. OK, enough Abbott and Costello. Actually, HIWATT, a Who tribute band made up of several Racine rock veterans, will be playing a bunch of Who hit songs. According to singer Danno Armstrong, the band plays more than just the usual Who mega hits. Bring some ear plugs. What?! No, Who.

HIWATT performs starting at 8 Saturday night, Dec. 3, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.