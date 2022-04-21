Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

58 Below show

There will be a nice three-band show of upbeat music Friday night at 58 Below in Downtown Kenosha. The Masquerade plays a bouncy set of 1990s and 2000s pop punk and alternative rock. The First Rule hits on alternative, rock and punk music — with a delivery combining anger and sensitivity. The Hooks are “just 5 guys who play music.”

The Masquerade, The Hooks and The First Rule perform starting at 7 Friday night, April 22, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Kenosha.

Metal band at George’s

You have a pretty good idea what you’re going to hear when you see Cokegoat on the marquee.

The metal band is returning to George’s Tavern for a Saturday night show. The Chicago-based band plays a style of progressive sludge metal that stretches the boundaries of the genre. Lyrically, Cokegoat touches on themes of life, death, Earth and moon. Trashy and dense, Cokegoat will slap you up the side of your head.

Heavy Gallows, a heavy stoner rock band, is also on the bill.

Cokegoat and Heavy Gallows will perform starting at 9 Saturday night, April 23, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Nellie McKay show

Wildly acclaimed singer-songwriter Nellie McKay is coming to Kenosha Creative Space Saturday night for what should be a great concert. McKay mixes her jazz vocals and torch singing with cabaret pop, rock and rap-inspired rants.

Her sometimes scathing lyrics are laid over lively piano playing for a unique contrast.

McKay has released seven albums with her first being called “a tour de force” by the New York Times. She has won a Theatre World Award, performed on screen in two movies and had her music used in movies including “Rumor Has It,” “Monster-in-Law,” “Last Holiday” and “Private Life.” She has also had her music used in TV shows including “Mad Men,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Weeds,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” “Nurse Jackie” and “SMILF.” So there’s a chance you may have already heard her performing and wondered who did that really cool song.

Nellie McKay performs starting at 8:30 Saturday night, April 23 at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Kenosha. Tickets are $25 in advance (nelliemckay.com) or $30 at the door.

McAuliffe’s Pub show

When the discussion of the best and most influential Wisconsin bands comes up, those in the know surely include pioneering hardcore punk act Die Kreuzen. The Milwaukee band’s name was a grammatically incorrect take on a German Bible called “The Crosses.”

Which brings us to the point. Longtime Die Kreuzen member Dan Kubinski has a band called Crosses performing night at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine, along with Terminus Victor and Magnetic Minds.

Not just that, they will play Die Kreuzen’s first self-titled album front to back, along with favorites from October File and original tunes, too. To give you an idea how cool this is, none other than Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore proclaimed, “Man, there was a point there when Die Kreuzen was the best band in the U.S.A.”

Terminus Victor comes in with the tags of rock, alternative, post-punk, “shoegaze” and even metal on them. What it comes down to, though, is with their powerful bass-driven wall of sound, “TVic” is a dark and moody rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse. Magnetic Minds opens the show with some straight-forward heavy indie rock.

Crosses, Terminus Victor and Magnetic Minds perform starting at 8 Friday night, April 22, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Dance party fundraiser

There will be a dance party Saturday night at Kenosha’s Kemper Center.

The dance is a fundraiser to assist the alumnae of the former Kemper Hall girls school in renovating the fourth floor at Kemper to create a Kemper Hall History Museum.

Music will be provided by Yesterday’s Children, playing their blend of classic rock, jazz, pop and soul. Tickets are $50 per couple or $30 for individuals at the door or at kempercenter.com

Yesterday’s Children will perform 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. in Kenosha.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

