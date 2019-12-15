Lionel Railroad Club plans open house

You have free articles remaining.
RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at its clubhouse located above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park behind the store off Ohio Street and use side entrance). There is no elevator available.
The club offers families and the public the opportunity to enjoy the creativity and passion of model railroading. For more information, call Tim Deadrick at 262-914-4051.