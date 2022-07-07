 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Park Live! concerts start July 13

KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live! Music Series, presented by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, starts July 13 in Lincoln Park at the flower garden, 6900 18th Ave. The opening concert features NuBlu, a Chicago-based R&B band.

The concerts are four Wednesdays: July 13 and 27 and Aug. 10 and 24. The park opens at 5 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.

The concerts are free, and everyone is welcome. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The July 27 performance has Chicago Reggae group the Tropics. August concerts feature Kenosha’s big band Southport Sound and Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band on Aug. 10 and Milwaukee’s Septeto Charambó salsa band and Racine’s R&B group Chicken Grease on Aug. 24.

For more information, go to mahonefund.org/lpl/.

