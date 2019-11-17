Lights to be illuminated in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, will kick off the annual six-week Christmas in the Country Celebration at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 2 million holiday lights throughout the property will be illuminated at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Visitors can gather outside by the large Christmas tree for the countdown to the illumination.

Visitors are invited to roam the resort taking in all of the sights and sounds of the holidays and vote on their favorite gingerbread house display. There will also be children's activities, a visit from Santa, holiday cookies and hot apple cider. A raffle will be held.

Unwrapped toys will be collected for those in need in the local community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0