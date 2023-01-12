Let there be (candle)light with these after-dark outdoor events

Of course, snow is in short supply in our state, as is cold weather, so always check in advance before heading to any activities:

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14: Hike (or snowshoe, if there’s snow) by candlelight at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center in Madison. Afterward, enjoy hot chocolate, coffee or tea around a bonfire. There will also be food trucks. Note: Parking and a free shuttle are available from nearby Ahuska Park. Pets are not permitted.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14: Snowshoe or hike through popular Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the Rock Elm Shelter on the North Shore. Note: Snowshoes are available to borrow.

5 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15: Head to nearby Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee to hike a 0.75-mile trail lighted by candles. S’mores and hot chocolate will be available. Billed as Wisconsin’s “only urban state forest,” this area features 237 acres of grasslands, woods and wetlands in the city of Milwaukee.” Note: Snowshoes are available, too, in case we get snow. (Good news: No state parks sticker is required.)

5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21: The public is invited to hike or snowshoe by candlelight at the Horicon Marsh Education Center in Horicon. Two options are available: a 0.36- or 1.5-mile loop. Stick around to enjoy a bonfire, marshmallows and refreshments after the exercise. Bonus: The Northern Cross Science Foundation will have telescopes on site to view the night sky (if conditions allow). Note: Free timed parking vouchers are required.

4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21: During the annual Waukesha Janboree celebration, the public is invited to hike by candlight at Minooka Park. Bonus: Pets are permitted and park entrance is free for the day.

6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21: Enjoy a Nordic adventure on the Nordic Trails in the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit near Whitewater. The public is invited to ski or hike by candlelight and then enjoy a bonfire. Chili and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. Bonus: Leashed dogs are permitted on the trails this night only.

6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21: Take a drive to Janesville and visit the new Rock River Heritage Park. On Jan. 21, the public is invited to hike by candlelight in Rock County’s newest county park. There will also be fire pits and treats.

6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21: At Madison’s Warner Park, hike (or snowshoe) by candlelight, followed by a bonfire. Note: Snowshoes are available to borrow. Meet at the rainbow shelter.

6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 27: Take your pick of winter adventures in Red Cedar State Trail in Menomonie. You can ski along the Red Cedar Trail, hike on the Junction Trail or snowshoe in Riverside Park. Hot chocolate and warming fires will be available.

5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27: River Bend Nature Center in Caledonia is hosting a candlelight walk (or snowshoe or ski) through the woods. There will also be live music and beverages available. An optional chili dinner is $18 for adults, $10 for children (ages 4-10) and free for children (3 and younger). Dinner reservations are required; call 262-639-1515.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 2: Take a self-guided candlelight hike in Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha. Also happening: children’s activities, planetarium shows and concessions. Note: Admission is $5 for everyone age 3 and older; registration is required by noon Feb. 1. Dogs are not permitted.

5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3: The public is invited to decorate a paper lantern and then walk on the lighted trails at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee. Space is limited, and advance registration is recommended. The cost is $15.

6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4: Ski, snowshoe or hike a one-mile trail in Mirror Lake State Park in Baraboo. There will also be a bonfire.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11: Snowshoe or hike through popular Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo. Meet at the Rock Elm Shelter on the North Shore. Note: Snowshoes are available to borrow.

5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11: Here’s a good reason to head to Door County: The public is invited to ski, snowshoe or hike at Newport State Park in Ellison Bay, along a 1.5-mile candlelit trail. Bonus: This is Wisconsin’s only International Dark Sky Park, so Look! Up! In the sky! A bonfire and refreshments will be available. Meet at Parking Lot No. 3.

4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11: For lights of a different sort, head to Pike Lake in Hartford. More than 350 luminaries will light two one-mile loops in this unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Also available: Night sky viewing through telescopes (from the Northern Cross Science Foundation), a bonfire and refreshments. Note: Free vehicle vouchers for two entry times (4 to 6 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.) are required and are available for pickup at the park office starting Jan. 14.

6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11: A candlelight hike is hosted by the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s Rock County Chapter in Janesville’s Rockport Park. Stick around for a bonfire and refreshments.

5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25: A free “Urban Candlelight Hike” is in Milwaukee’s Three Bridges Park. Note: Admission is free, but hikers can purchase a “fun pass” for refreshments at the Urban Ecology Center and Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail Fireside Plaza.

The fine print: These events are weather dependent, so check park websites before heading out. For events held at state parks, a vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance. Also, for some popular events, a free vehicle voucher is required for entry. Vouchers must be picked up at the park office in advance and often are “sold out” in advance.