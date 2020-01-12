Last chance to see the Chinese Lantern Festival at zoo

RACINE — Those who missed the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will now have a chance to see it Jan. 17-Feb. 9.

The festival will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday (last entry at 8 p.m.) during these dates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees can take a stroll around the Racine Zoo to view works of art. From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora and a colossal dragon, the zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination with custom-made Chinese lanterns. The process of making Chinese lanterns dates back more than 2,000 years. Each structure is still handmade with silk before being stretched over and glued to its steel frame.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the gate or in advance at racinezoo.org/lantern-festival. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Any unused tickets purchase online are still valid, as well as season passes.

Purchasing tickets for the Lantern Festival does not permit entry to Racine Zoo during the day. The animals at the zoo will not be visible during the Lantern Festival experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0