Last call for "Moby Dick" musical comedy at Racine's Sixth Street Theatre

What: “Moby Dick — The Sketch Comedy, Puppet Musical that Herman Melville Would Have Loved but Never Admitted”

When: Oct. 27-30. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine

Cost: Tickets are $20.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) or $18.50 (plus $2.50 in fees) for the Thursday shows. Go to overourheadplayers.org.

Details: This is a comedy version of the classic novel, with all original music — and puppets. It’s rated PG-13 for some thematic material and references. The show runs just under two hours, with one intermission.

What ... wait? Isn’t “Moby Dick” a serious novel? Yes, the 1851 book “Moby Dick” — penned by American writer Herman Melville — tells the serious story of the obsessive quest of Ahab, captain of the whaling ship Pequod. He seeks revenge against Moby Dick, a giant white sperm whale that on the ship’s previous voyage bit off Ahab’s leg at the knee. The story is narrated by a sailor named Ishmael.

The local version, written by Rich Smith, with original songs (and puppets) by Scott Lema, is “a sketch comedy musical,” Smith said. To tie the tale to this area, Smith makes Ishmael a Racine native “who lost his love, Brenda, who works at a kringle bakery. So he goes off to kill whales.”

The original books has long been hailed as the “Great American Novel” but it was a commercial failure and was out of print at the time of the author’s death in 1891. Nevertheless, the book’s opening sentence, “Call me Ishmael,” is among world’s most famous literary references — even among people who haven’t read the book.

While Melville drew on his experience as a sailor from 1841 to 1844, to write “Moby Dick,” Smith claims no such real-life whaling knowledge. He did, however, listen to “all 40 hours of the audio version of the novel on a road trip to the Florida Keys.” Forty hours of Melville’s dense prose? That equals years spent on a whaling ship!

Unlike Melville’s story, which was inspired by the sinking of the whaling ship Essex in 1820, the Over Our Head Players show has a happy ending — of sorts. Also gone? Melville’s lengthy chapters on the different types of whales, detailed descriptions of whale hunting and “several chapters about rope,” Lema said. (He condenses all that rope information into a song.)

Also new to the story: A live band performing the music at all the performances.

Really? A puppet version of “Moby Dick”? Does this work? Here’s our recommendation: If you only see ONE puppet musical sketch comedy version of “Moby Dick,” make it this one. And if reading that sentence doesn’t make you smile, maybe this fast-moving, clever show will. It even features a fairly subtle “Star Trek” joke.