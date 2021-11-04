Lakeside Players season preview

KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe continues its season with a holiday comedy and a Disney musical.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or “the worst kids in the history of the world.” The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale involving the Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds, and six rowdy kids.

Performances are Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

“High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High who deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Performances are Feb. 18-20 and 25-27.

For tickets and more information, go to rhodecenter.org, email info@rhodecenter.org or search “Lakeside Players” on Facebook.

