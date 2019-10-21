KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will present "The Vagina Monologues" Oct. 25-Nov. 3 at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
This play is a celebration of female sexuality in all its complexity and mystery. Hailed as the Bible for a new generation of women, it has been performed in cities and colleges throughout the world.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $11. Go to rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.
