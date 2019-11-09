Lakeside Players plan "Little Shop of Horrors" auditions

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 18 and 20, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

There are nine to 11 roles available for this main stage musical.

Seymour Krelborn is a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names Audrey II after the coworker he secretly loves. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful rhythm and blues voice, a potty mouth and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, the carnivorous plant promises limitless fame and fortune to Seymour, as long as he continues providing a fresh supply of blood. Just when it’s too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s extra-terrestrial origins and his true drive for world domination.

Those auditioning will need to prepare a song (at least 32 bars) to perform for the directors. They should bring sheet music; an accompanist is provided. There will also be a cold reading from the script.

Performances take place Feb. 7-22. For more information, send email to audition@rhodecenter.org.

