Lakeside Players plan auditions for 'The Jungle Book'

In this action-packed adaptation of the classic adventure story, precocious Mowgli grows up believing he is as fierce a wolf as any of the members of his pack. When he learns he is actually a human, he must discover how to reconcile these very different identities, and decide whether to remain with the pack, or return to the human world from which he was born. What will he choose? And will he be trained in the Law of the Jungle in time to defeat Shere Khan, the most feared animal of all?