Lakeside Players plan auditions for play

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for "Death of A Street Car Named Virgina Woolf: A Parody" at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13-14, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

This hilarious result of collaboration between Writers Theatre and Chicago's world renowned comedy theater, The Second City, asks the intriguing question: What happens when the most recognizable characters from some of the greatest American plays of the 20th century suddenly find themselves sharing the same stage?

Roles are available for two women ages 40s to 50s, and four men ages 30s to 50s. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script.

Performances will be held March 6-15. For more information, go to rhodecenter.org or email director Steve Mattner, steve@rhodecenter.org.

