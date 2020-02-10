Lakeside Players plan auditions for 'Morning's at Seven'

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for "Morning’s at Seven" at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Feb. 16-17, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
Roles are available for four men and five women, ages 25 and older.
Aaronetta and Ida Gibbs have lived next door to each other most of their lives and along with Esther, all of the Gibb sisters are an open book to each. Husbands not included. Into the fray comes Myrtle Brown, perpetually engaged to Ida's son Homer. But Homer can't seem to pop the question. Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of.
Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Performances will be held April 17-26. Director is Philip Jaeger. For more information, send email to Jaeger at philip@rhodecenter.org.