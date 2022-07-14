 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Lakeside Lounge' at Kenosha's Kemper Center on July 20

Lakeside Lounge logo

KENOSHA — Returning on July 20 outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is the “Lakeside Lounge” music series.

Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center,” said Kemper Center officials.

The Lakeside Lounge, which debuted in 2021, is another outdoor event at Kemper that takes advantage of the venue’s lakefront location in Downtown Kenosha.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, food and drinks will be available for purchase and live music will be performed.

This year’s “Lakeside Lounge” performers are: Ludlow Group, July 20; Karma Shotgun, Aug. 17; and the Jill Plaisted Group, Sept. 7.

The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area at Kemper Center.

Food will be provided by the Hydn Cheese Food Truck and a variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. (Note: Bringing alcohol beverages onto the premises is against the law.)

People are also reading…

There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission is free. For more information, go to kemper

center.com.

