Ladies of country highlighted in show
0 comments

Ladies of country highlighted in show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Songs from the most celebrated women in classic country music are on tap at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, as "Dolly, Patsy, Loretta: The Legendary Ladies of Country Music" comes to the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave.

The show features tribute artists with long and successful pedigrees performing in the styles of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. They’ll be singing the chart-topping hits including "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," "Walking After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Coal Miner’s Daughter" and "Blue Kentucky Girl."

Tickets range from $25 to $40. An optional prime rib dinner and chicken buffet for $29 is being offered at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to hap2it.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News