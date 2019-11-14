Ladies Night Out in Downtown Racine Nov. 15

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host its first Downtown Ladies Night Out event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Women are invited to a free night of pampering, first-class treatment, specials and one-night only deals at more than 40 Downtown Racine businesses.
For every purchase a person makes at the participating shops or bars, their name will be entered to win the Downtown Staycation Prize Pack worth more than $400. It includes a one-night stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Racine Harbourwalk, brunch at Third Coast Pub and Grill, a facial at Tangles Salon & Studio, a wine sampling card from Uncorkt and dinner at Butcher & Barrel Gastropub. The second-place prize is a necklace from Northern Lights Gallery worth more than $200 and the third-place prize is a Ray-Dun Coffee set.
“We are looking forward to Ladies Night Out,” said Pam and Jack Viroglio, owners of Northern Lights Gallery. “We’re already known as a destination for women looking to find that unique piece of jewelry, trendy boutique and unique gifts, so this event is a perfect fit! Northern Lights Gallery is not only a place you choose to shop, but a place you experience!”
Participating locations are going above and beyond to give everyone a spectacular experience during the event.
Free experiences include hand massages at Lornacopia, samples of spiced apple/cranberry ale at Racine Brewing Co., gelato and apple cider at Divino Gelato, makeup tutorials at Dimple’s Imports, jewelry cleaning at Plumb Gold, create your own shea butter at Sheabrojea’s and tarot reading at Egg Plant Café.
“This event highlights all of downtown’s shops, restaurants, bars and spas,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. “I encourage you to come and see one of the 18 new businesses that opened in 2019 and enjoy first-class treatment from all our merchants.”
Attendees are invited to visit Monument Square for a free cup of coffee courtesy of Starbucks, and check out the Ramblin’ Rose Boutique, which is a mobile clothing and gift shop.
Bars participating in buy one get one drinks for women are Blue Rock Lounge, The Brickhouse, Carriage House Liquors, Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Long Shot Vinyl, Marci’s on Main, McAuliffe’s on the Square, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House, Roberta, The Nash and Toad Hall.
Shops participating in the event and hosting in-store specials are: American Shaman CBD, Art Metals Studio, Artists Gallery, Authentique, Dimple’s Imports, Divino Gelato, Hot Shop Glass, Lighthouse Gallery & Gifts, Lornacopia, Northern Lights Gallery, Orange Thread Boutique, Photographic Design, Plumb Gold, Plush, Racine Brewing Co., Sheabrojae’s, Sugar Shack, Tangles Salon & Studio, The Egg Plant Cafe, The Maple Table, Uncorkt and Vapemeisters.
For the the event map, go to http://bit.ly/2JBATRT.