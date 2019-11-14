Ladies Night Out in Downtown Racine Nov. 15

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host its first Downtown Ladies Night Out event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Women are invited to a free night of pampering, first-class treatment, specials and one-night only deals at more than 40 Downtown Racine businesses.

For every purchase a person makes at the participating shops or bars, their name will be entered to win the Downtown Staycation Prize Pack worth more than $400. It includes a one-night stay at DoubleTree by Hilton Racine Harbourwalk, brunch at Third Coast Pub and Grill, a facial at Tangles Salon & Studio, a wine sampling card from Uncorkt and dinner at Butcher & Barrel Gastropub. The second-place prize is a necklace from Northern Lights Gallery worth more than $200 and the third-place prize is a Ray-Dun Coffee set.

“We are looking forward to Ladies Night Out,” said Pam and Jack Viroglio, owners of Northern Lights Gallery. “We’re already known as a destination for women looking to find that unique piece of jewelry, trendy boutique and unique gifts, so this event is a perfect fit! Northern Lights Gallery is not only a place you choose to shop, but a place you experience!”

Participating locations are going above and beyond to give everyone a spectacular experience during the event.

