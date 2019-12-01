Kris Kringle Tour and Holiday Open House Dec. 7

RACINE — The second annual Kris Kringle Tour and Holiday Open House begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Downtown Racine. The free event is hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation and O & H Bakery.
More than 40 businesses will celebrate Racine’s legacy as the kringle capital of the world. Each tour stop will have kringle samples.
Those who stop at more than 15 participating locations can enter to win one of three prize packs, each valued at over $100. Maps will be available at Divino Gelato Cafe, Downtown Racine Corp., Reefpoint Brewhouse and The Nash, or go to racinedowntown.com. Maps should be turned into DRC before 4 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Holiday carols will be be performed by local singing groups throughout the day. The schedule:
- Alahna Rae at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
- Visioning Greater Racine Choir at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., noon-12:30 p.m.
- Alahna Rae at Reefpoint Brewhouse, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Park High School Vocal Ensemble at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., 1:30-2 p.m.
- The Fourcast at Racine Brewing Co., 2-5 p.m.
Visitors can also place their vote in the Holiday Window Decorating Competition. Voting will take place through Dec. 26 in-store or on the DRC Facebook page where people can "like" their favorites.
There will be no charge for metered parking all day. Unlike previous years, parking times will be enforced to ensure the turnover of spaces. This excludes all ramps with gates and the lakefront lot.