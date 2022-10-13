KR Bluegrass Band hosting two-day music festival

RACINE — KR Bluegrass Band — a Southeastern Wisconsin group that has been performing together for 14 years — is hosting “Bluegrass Sampler,” a Bluegrass music festival featuring several bands.

The two-day indoor event is Nov. 4-5 at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Racine.

Nine regional and two national bluegrass bands will be performing. Concerts are 6 to 10 Friday evening and 10:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday (with a 4 to 5:30 p.m. dinner break). There will also be breakout areas for beginner musicians to play with experienced bluegrass musicians.

“After attending several events like this one in southern Illinois, we just had to bring the experience of traditional bluegrass music to Southeastern Wisconsin,” said Kathy Dahl, a member of KR Bluegrass Band. “This is a family friendly, wholesome festival that promotes the authentic bluegrass sound.”

Bands performing include: The Kody Norris Show, Lonesome River Band, Art Stevenson & High Water, Soggy Prairie, Andy Miller and the 145s, The Milbillies, New Legacy and the host KR Bluegrass Band.

KR Bluegrass Band “started out by hosting a bluegrass jam at Apple Holler,” Dahl said. When the gathering outgrew that space, it moved to Route 20, a music venue on Highway 20 in Sturtevant, just west of I-94.

“We are still at Route 20,” Dahl said. “We host the bluegrass jam the first and third Thursday of every month.”

The first Bluegrass Sampler, in 2021, was a huge success, Dahl said, “and we look forward to an even better event this year.”

Dahl said this event and others like it help with “our mission, which is to preserve the integrity of the sound of bluegrass music.”

The cost is $40 for a weekend pass (purchased before Oct. 17; $50 at the door). The cost for Friday only is $20 at the door. To attend on Saturday only is $35. Note: Payment at the door is cash or check only. (If you’re making a hotel reservation, mention the Bluegrass Sampler to get a special room rate.)