Kingston Trio performing June 25 in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe is hosting a concert by The Kingston Trio, 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

The iconic folk group is celebrating 60-plus years of performing with its “Keep The Music Playing” national tour.

The group started as a San Francisco Bay Area nightclub act, with an original lineup of Dave Guard, Bob Shane and Nick Reynolds.

The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era’s pop-folk boom, which they kick-started in 1958 with the release of the Trio’s first album and its hit recording of “Tom Dooley,” which became a No. 1 hit and sold more than 3 million copies as a single.

The trio released 19 albums that made Billboard’s Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the No. 1 spot.

The Kingston Trio continues to tour with musicians who licensed the name and trademark in 2017.

Tickets for the Kenosha show are $45 for general admission, $60 for VIP seats (the first three rows) and $200 for a table (with seating for four people and tableside service).

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to rhodecenter.org.

