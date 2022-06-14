Kingston Trio performing in Kenosha

In the late 1950s, the Kingston Trio was the most popular music group in the U.S.

And Mike Marvin was there to see it — and live it.

At the time, Marvin was a teen who was living with Kingston Trio founder Nick Reynolds and his family.

"This is one of those tings we talk about in our concerts," Marvin said. "They took me in as a young teen at a time when the Kingston Trio was at the pinnacle. It was the biggest act in the world at that time."

Living with the Reynolds family placed Marvin "at the center of the classic 'fame and fortune' story in the sense that we couldn't go out to have dinner at night without people constantly coming up to the table to talk or get an autograph," he said. "One of the first things I ever dealt with fame was that loss of privacy. So I understand how other people feel about that aspect of it."

Today, Marvin performs as part of a new Kingston Trio, with Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich.

Their Wisconsin tour includes a June 25 performance in Kenosha.

During his teen years, Reynolds "taught me how the trio operated," Marvin said. "That included how to pick songs that would work for the group and other lessons."

Reynolds, he said, "really had his finger on the pulse of everything. He had perfect pitch and could tune a guitar by ear. One of things he taught me was — I remember him saying this — 'there's no substitute for professionalism.' He also liked to say 'perfection is boring,' which is a great life lesson. You're always going to make mistakes and you have to learn from them."

Those lessons from Reynolds — including how to manage a music tour, book shows and run a rehearsal — have served Marvin well as he, Gorelangton and Marovich build on the legacy of the Kingston Trio.

Still popular

When he talked by phone from his home in Santa Monica, Calif., Marvin said the trio's music endures because "the songs are universal and so compelling. That music really touches people. When you hear these songs, you walk out of the show humming them to yourself. There's just something appealing about folk music to kids and people in their 90s."

The original Kingston Trio burst onto the folk music scene in the 1950s and their popularity, Marvin said, had a lot to do with timing.

"In post-war America, music was changing, and the trio had a unique sound. They were able to make it sound easy, like everyone could play this music."

That popularity, he said, extended beyond concert halls.

"The Kingston Trio triggered almost a social movement. People loved their music so much, they started buying guitars and banjos," Marvin said. "They were like the Beatles of their day, in that people started cutting their hair really short and wearing striped shirts, just like the Kingston Trio."

Playing the hits

The trio's biggest hit, "Tom Dooley" — which was a No. 1 hit and sold more than 3 million copies as a single in 1958 — is part of every performance to this day, Marvin said.

"We play it every time we perform," he said. "We put our own spin on it, and we do a fair amount of storytelling in our shows. In the case of 'Tom Dooley,' we talk to the audience about Capitol Records and the Kingston Trio and their relationship. We also tell the story behind the song, how if it wasn't for a young woman who lived during the Civil War, we'd never have heard that song." (The song is loosely based on a sensational Civil War era love triangle and murder.)

The trio's shows, Marvin said, feature "all the songs that the audience expects and remembers, plus we play two or three less familiar Kingston Trio songs, like 'Armstrong.' It's a beautiful song John Stewart wrote shortly after the moon landing."

Kingston Trio shows, he added, are "an evening of music and laughter and sometimes tears. It's an immersive show."

Back on tour

Marvin, who has been touring as a member of the Kingston Trio since 2017, is glad to be back on the road after live performances shut down for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We slowly started up again in 2021, and now we're almost back to our full schedule of about six shows a month."

Performing folk music, he said, is a good fit for him.

"I've always loved folk music because it's storytelling music, and I find that extremely attractive. The music itself is simple yet has a complexity. I like that, too."

As a 50-year veteran of the music business, Marvin offers this advice to young musicians: "Even today, with all the new media and all the new ways young people have to get their music out — social media, TikTok — which we did not have, the most important thing is still the most basic thing. Write about what you know, write for yourself, write about what you like. Don't write what you think others want to hear.

"If your music strikes a chord with people, then you're on the right track."

