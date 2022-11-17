Kenosha's Winter Juried Show opening Nov. 20

KENOSHA — The “Annual Winter Juried Show” opens from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 8. A free opening reception is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

More than 125 artists responded to the call for entries and entered more than 150 submissions in a variety of media and methods.

The selections and awards juror is Colin Matthes, the Art Gallery Director at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in the exhibit, organizers said.

Gallery spaces fill both floors of the historic mansion on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront.

The show is open theme and open media. Three artists are awarded first, second and third place cash prizes and five artists are awarded solo shows.

In addition, the Area Artist Group galleries will open a show. The Area Artist Group is made up of Kenosha area artists.