Kenosha's Union Park Tavern hosts live music events

KENOSHA — Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., has a full schedule of live music events:
Wednesdays: Open mic with host Mark Paffrath at 8 p.m. each week.
Sundays: Piano jams with host Cy Costabile from 4 to 7 p.m. each week.
Thursday, Nov. 10: The Rhythm Dogs blues jam at 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11: Sipos & Young Band (Americana) at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12: The Barrcasters (Classic Rock) at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17: The Rhythm Dogs blues jam at 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18: Cool Breeze (R&B and Jazz) at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19: The Roundabouts (Americana) at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24: The Rhythm Dogs blues jam at 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25: Mans Whiskey (Nola Street Jazz) at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26: Foulmouth (Punk/Rock) and Ashcan School (Kenosha Pub Rock)
Note: There is never a cover charge.