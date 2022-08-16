Kenosha's Twilight Jazz wraps up on Aug. 23

KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz wraps up its 2022 season of free concerts Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave.

Dave Sturino & Friends performs, starting at 7 p.m. The concert grounds open at 6 p.m.

Sturino — who sponsors local music performances through his business, Hansen’s Pool & Spa — is also a busy musician. The keyboard player has performed several times at Twilight Jazz and at other local events and venues with various groups over the past 30-plus years.

For 19 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks, including a full bar and charcuterie boxes provided by Kemper Center, will be available for purchase as well as a different food truck each night. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.