Kenosha's Twilight Jazz welcomes Yesterday’s Children on Aug. 9

KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz continues its 2022 season of free concerts at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., with an Aug. 9 performance by Yesterday’s Children.

The Kenosha band is a horn-driven group that performs classic tunes — think bands like Chicago, Bryan Setzer, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots and sometimes even Frank Sinatra.

The 2022 season continues will wrap up on Aug. 23. with Dave Sturino & Friends.

For 19 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks, including a full bar and charcuterie boxes provided by Kemper Center, will be available for purchase as well as a different food truck each night. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. For more details, log on at andersonartscenter.com.