Kenosha's Twilight Jazz welcomes Street Jaxkson Band on July 26

KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz continues its 2022 season of free concerts at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., with a July 26 performance by the Street Jaxkson Band.

The Chicago-based blues and funk band was formed by lead singer Roo Jaxkson and lead guitarist Bill Whitehead in 2010.

In February of 2019, the band’s “Smoochie Man” album was featured on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Jaxkson said.

Describing the band’s music, he said: “Bill and I love blues and funk with a mixture of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Jaxkson, a native of Lexington, Miss., grew up listening to Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Howling Wolf, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Jimmy Reed and Elmore James.

The other band members are Larry Williams (vocals, bass), Derek Lamorgese (vocals, bass) and Jay Wil (drums).

The 2022 season continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 23.

This year’s lineup also features:

Aug. 9: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 23: Dave Sturino & Friends

For 19 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided.

Food and drinks, including a full bar and charcuterie boxes provided by Kemper Center, will be available for purchase as well as a different food truck each night. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. For more details, log on at andersonartscenter.com.