Kenosha's Twilight Jazz welcomes Ivy Ford on July 12

Suffrage Celebration

Blues artist Ivy Ford

 Mark Hertzberg photo

KENOSHA — Twilight Jazz continues its 2022 season of free concerts at the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., with a July 12 performance by Ivy Ford and her band.

The local blues artist -- a Twilight Jazz audience favorite -- performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The 2022 season continues every other Tuesday through Aug. 23. 

This year's lineup also features:

  • July 26: Street Jaxson Band
  • Aug. 9: Yesterday’s Children
  • Aug. 23: Dave Sturino & Friends

For 19 years, the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series has established itself as one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Anderson Arts Center and the Kemper Center and help to promote the arts and art education in the community. 

Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. 

Food and drinks, including a full bar and charcuterie boxes provided by Kemper Center, will be available for purchase as well as a different food truck each night. No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed. Families are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets. andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.

