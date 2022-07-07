Kenosha's Studio Moonfall hosting July 10 author event

KENOSHA —Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting a "Moonfall Market" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

"This week," Moonfall staffers said, "we’re jumping into the deep end of self-publishing with author Luke Morris and guest publisher Dire Need Zine."

Morris is the author of "Hello, Halloween" (which Donovan Scherer, owner of Studio Moonfall, illustrated), along with other items.

When he's not writing fiction, Morris teaches high school English and creative writing, trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, reads comic books and horror novels, and spends time with his wife, five kids, and two cats. A native of Chicago, he now lives in Phoenix. For more about his work, see lukejmorris.com.

Dire Need Zine is working to create a platform showcasing underground artworks, poetry and music to those in the Midwest region. Fine out more at their Facebok page.

Also, a used book sale on Sunday features five books for $5. The business offers an Artist Alley stamp card: Every time you come to a Sunday Moonfall Market, you can collect a stamp. Once you get five stamps, you’ll be eligible to win a $100 Studio Moonfall Gift Card.