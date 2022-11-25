Kenosha's Southport Lighthouse, museum open for holiday talk, tours

KENOSHA — Typically only open May through October, the Southport Light Station Museum, 5117 Fourth Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 and 17, “to help Santa navigate his way to Simmons Island,” officials said.

Santa Claus will also be visiting the neighboring Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. (The CEO of Christmas will be at the History Center 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those three Saturdays. He will visit with children at no charge while parents take their own photos.)

The maritime museum, inside the keeper’s house, documents Kenosha’s lighthouse keepers, shipping and fishing history, and local shipwrecks.

Visitors can climb the 1866 Southport Lighthouse tower’s 72-step spiral staircase up to the lantern room for “an unparalleled view of Kenosha, the surrounding area and, on a crystal clear day, the Chicago skyline.”

The tower stands 55 feet above the lighthouse grounds and will be open for climbs, weather permitting.

Inside the Southport Light Station Museum, Maritime Historian Ron Luttrell will give a short presentation on the Rouse Simmons Christmas Tree Ship. The free presentations are noon on those same three Saturdays: Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 and 17.

Admission is free to the light station, and donations are welcome. Lighthouse climb costs $10 for ages 12 and older and $5 for children ages 8-11. (Note: You must be 8 or older to climb the tower.)

For more information, call 262-654-5770 or go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.