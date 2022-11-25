 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha's RK news Hallmark hosting Frosty Fest on Nov. 26

  • 0

KENOSHA — RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St., is hosting a Kids’ Frosty Fest from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26.

“Kick off the holiday season with a fun story time event and a special visitor from the North Pole,” organizers said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The free event will be hosted by Lisa Craft, creator of The Traveling Trunk.

“Our wonderful storyteller, Miss Lisa, will be reading books throughout the whole event,” organizers said. “Kids can pop in anytime to listen to a story, make crafts, dance and participate in activities. Everything will have a fun holiday theme.”

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, “bells will be jingling, and we may hear reindeer feet on the roof as our special visitor Santa arrives.” (Note: visitors should bring their own camera for pictures.)

Children of all ages are welcome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kelsey Grammer says David Hyde Pierce wasn't 'interested' in joining 'Frasier' reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News