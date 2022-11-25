Kenosha's RK news Hallmark hosting Frosty Fest on Nov. 26

KENOSHA — RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St., is hosting a Kids’ Frosty Fest from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26.

“Kick off the holiday season with a fun story time event and a special visitor from the North Pole,” organizers said.

The free event will be hosted by Lisa Craft, creator of The Traveling Trunk.

“Our wonderful storyteller, Miss Lisa, will be reading books throughout the whole event,” organizers said. “Kids can pop in anytime to listen to a story, make crafts, dance and participate in activities. Everything will have a fun holiday theme.”

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, “bells will be jingling, and we may hear reindeer feet on the roof as our special visitor Santa arrives.” (Note: visitors should bring their own camera for pictures.)

Children of all ages are welcome.