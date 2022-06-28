Kenosha's Pollard Gallery hosts July 2 reception

KENOSHA — "Red, White and Blue" is the theme this month at the Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St.

An opening reception for its new July exhibits is 1 to 4 p.m. is Saturday, July 2. There will be music and light refreshments. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

In memory of Bruce McCurdy, the gallery will also be featuring his work. McCurdy was an avid nature photographer and a very active, longtime member of the Pollard Gallery.

"There is nothing more uplifting than watching waterfowl at dawn or dusk," McCurdy said about his passion for nature. "Nor is there anything more beautiful than a sunrise or sunset. I try to reflect on these things in my photography. I enjoy just sitting and watching nature's wonder as much when not looking thru a lens."

Celebrating poetry

The reception on Saturday will also feature two local poet laureates: Nick Ramsey and Jean Preston. There will be a reading at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a brief break and another reading at 3 p.m. Questions and answers will follow the last reading.

Ramsey, with his brothers, is a co-founder of Family Power Music, a company responsible for entertainment, education and artistic management. As such, he's helped to organize, promote, host and perform at more than 500 events throughout the United States. He has also taught creative writing and performance to all ages. He was Racine County's Poet Laureate from 2014-2015.

Preston is a retired Carthage College Writing Center Director and adjunct professor. She has authored two poetry collections, "All the Queen's Horses" and "Like a Small Bird Soaring," along with other works.

New member

The Pollard Gallery welcomes its newest artist, Kathy Tabbert, a Kenosha native and lifelong resident.

She was inspired by Suijt Sudhi, a watercolor artist who taught at Lemon Street Gallery. Always wanting to expand her skills, she soon started painting daily, which she says is a great form of relaxation. Tabbert specializes in custom pet portraits, landscapes, florals and architecture.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

