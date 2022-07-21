 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha's Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue

  • 0

KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, July 21, with performances by Classical Blast.

Formed in 2012, the group has “continued to explore and combine musical genres.”

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

This season runs through Aug. 25.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Where The Crawdads Sing” & “The Gray Man”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News