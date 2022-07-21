Kenosha's Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue

KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, July 21, with performances by Classical Blast.

Formed in 2012, the group has “continued to explore and combine musical genres.”

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

This season runs through Aug. 25.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.