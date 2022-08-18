Kenosha's Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue

KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, Aug. 18, with performances by Jonny Lyons & the Pride.

Lyons put together his dream five-piece show band, which has been entertaining folks all over the Midwest ever since.

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

This season runs through Aug. 25.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.