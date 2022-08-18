 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha's Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue

  • 0

KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, Aug. 18, with performances by Jonny Lyons & the Pride.

Lyons put together his dream five-piece show band, which has been entertaining folks all over the Midwest ever since.

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

This season runs through Aug. 25.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over Britney Spears feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News