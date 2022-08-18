Kenosha's Lincoln Park Live! on Aug. 24

KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live! free concert series wraps up its 2022 season Wednesday, Aug. 24, with a high-energy salsa performance from Milwaukee’s Septeto Charambó band, along with Racine’s R&B and Top 40 group Chicken Grease.

The season finale’s theme is “Education — A Pathway to Success.”

The concert will feature UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Carthage College and Kenosha Unified School District, at the event to “celebrate the fall kickoff of another exciting school year.”

Lincoln Park Live! is organized by the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

The concerts are free and take place in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., next to the flower gardens. Food, soda and water are available for purchase. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located near the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

Organizers call the music lineup “one of the most diverse and unique in the city, providing an unforgettable live outdoor music experience in Kenosha’s largest park.”