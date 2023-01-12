Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery hosting Warehouse Super Sale in January

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show.”

The show runs through Jan. 29.

An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

The reception is free, and refreshments are available.

Each January, artists offer their artwork for sale at this annual event.

Works for sale might include jewelry, glass, ceramics, candles, handbags and accessories, needlework and textiles.

“This is a great time to buy locally made artwork, while artists are clearing out their studios for the new year,” gallery officials said.

Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 262-605-4745.

The Lemon Street Gallery on Sheridan Road near Downtown is a nonprofit facility that opened in the fall of 1999 with a handful of artists and now has more than 70 members who display a variety of artworks, including drawings, paintings, prints, textiles and photography.