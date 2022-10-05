 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery hosting reception on Oct. 8

  • 0
Lemon Street Gallery

Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show.

The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

The featured artists are Mary Dwyer, Jayne Herring and Jill Zgorzelski.

Dwyer is a watercolor artist who had a piece in the 2022 “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit earlier this year at Racine's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Herring works in "hot glass" and fused glass. Her work can be seen in several area art shows.

Zgorzelski works in acrylics.

The artists' works are on display in the gallery's Brick Room and will be featured through Oct. 16.

Admission to the reception is free; refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 

People are also reading…

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or check the gallery’s Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Coogler almost quit directing after Chadwick Boseman's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News