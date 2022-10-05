Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery hosting reception on Oct. 8

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show.

The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

The featured artists are Mary Dwyer, Jayne Herring and Jill Zgorzelski.

Dwyer is a watercolor artist who had a piece in the 2022 “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit earlier this year at Racine's Wustum Museum of Fine Arts.

Herring works in "hot glass" and fused glass. Her work can be seen in several area art shows.

Zgorzelski works in acrylics.

The artists' works are on display in the gallery's Brick Room and will be featured through Oct. 16.

Admission to the reception is free; refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or check the gallery’s Facebook page.