Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing “The Addams Family” musical

KENOSHA — Carla Wilson had never been in a play before — not as a student and not as an adult.

Until now.

For her first role, she chose an iconic one: Wilson is playing Morticia Addams in the Lakeside Players’ production of the Broadway musical “The Addams Family.”

As Morticia, she’s playing a character associated with several actresses: Carolyn Jones played Morticia in the 1960s sitcom about the ghoulish family. On the big screen, the character has been played by Anjelica Huston and Daryl Hannah. And, on Broadway, Bebe Neuwirth and, later, Brooke Shields, played the fierce family matriarch.

“This is my first show ever,” Wilson said during a break in the show’s Oct. 20 dress rehearsal. Her daughter, who has been in about 25 shows, “talked me into doing this,” Wilson said with a smile.

The biggest challenge for Wilson was “learning all the dialogue. Learning the songs was no problem, but I recorded all my lines and listened to them over and over.”

As a stage rookie, Wilson is grateful for “this amazing cast and crew, who are so helpful. I’m loving hanging out with everybody.”

One stage veteran she hangs out with throughout the show is Matthew Leptich, who loves the character of Morticia’s husband, Gomez Addams, so much, he calls him “my spirit animal.”

Leptich — who stays in character throughout the rehearsal, even when on a break — also played Gomez at the Woodstock Opera House in Illinois in 2017.

“Gomez is exactly like me, except he’s rich and has a Spanish accent and gets to play with swords,” Leptich said (in a Spanish accent).

The community theater veteran said being in shows “is a lot of fun. I enjoy working with all the people here.”

Production crew

Director Colin Swanson has been performing theater in Kenosha since he was in third grade, but this is his first directing gig at Lakeside Players.

“I’ve never even done a Lakeside Players show as an actor,” Swanson said, “because I was usually so busy with Kenosha Unified shows.”

His long list of theater credits includes several roles in KUSD shows as a performer, along with Children’s Theater Academy productions. He graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in May and is now the acting teacher at Parker Arts Academy in Janesville.

For “Addams Family,” Swanson also worked on the scenic design and costumes.

“I became a Lakeside Players board member recently, and I have a busy schedule here at the Rhode,” he said, with upcoming shows including “The Wizard of Oz” and “Beauty and the Beast,” along with “shows at my school and the Children’s Theater Academy.”

The show’s stage manager is Sydney Zeihen — who jokes about spending “lots of late nights” at the theater — and recent Carthage College graduate Rachel Skowronski is the assistant director and choreographer.

“This show has a cast of 25, with people of all skill levels, which is good for me,” said Skowronski, who is a first-time assistant director. In that role, she said, “I’m helping Colin and learning from the best.”