Kenosha's Lakeside Players performing “A Seussified Christmas Carol"

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing two holiday-themed shows at the Rhode Center for the Arts:

“A Seussified Christmas Carol,” opening Dec. 2.

The show is described as “a whimsical reinvention of Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets. With zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese, from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo, this tale of glorious holiday cheer is similar to something Dr. Seuss might have come up with — if he ever had his way with the story.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-4. Performances continue Dec. 9-11.

Tickets are $10 and are available at rhodecenter.org and at the door. The theater is located at 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” opens Dec. 16. This is a holiday sequel to the comedy “Doublewide, Texas,” which takes place in one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — just four doublewides and a shed.

Katie Gray — the local community theater’s president and “Doublewide, Texas Christmas” director — said this season marks the first time the troupe is performing three large-scale musicals.

In addition to “The Addams Family” earlier this fall, Lakeside Players will perform “The Wizard of Oz” (Feb. 3-18) and “Beauty and the Beast” (April 21-May 6).

The season also includes “Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” (March 24-April 12) and “Charlotte’s Web” (May 19-21).