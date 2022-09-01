Kenosha's Laborfest is Sept. 5

KENOSHA — Laborfest, a Labor Day celebration of the importance of organized labor, is back this year, after a two-year hiatus.

Kenosha AFL-CIO Council President Rick Gallo said Monday’s event will feature all of its usual entertainment, including music, food booths, the announcement of Labor Person of the Year, children’s activities, raffles and more.

The free festival was canceled in 2020 and 22021, due to the CVOID-19 pandemic.

Before that, Gallo said the festival in 2019 “had very good turnout.”

The event, he said, ties in with Kenosha’s labor union history, including workers in the automobile industry, steel industry and building trades, among others.

“You had a huge cadre of unionized labor in Kenosha,” Gallo said. “So you had a great number of unionized people in Kenosha who also contributed to the community and did various donations of their time and skills to build a lot of stuff around Kenosha County. So it kind of comes full circle. Labor gives back to the community, as much as the community supports labor in that regard.”

One of the festival’s traditions, the naming of Labor Person of the Year, will feature six Labor People of the Year: Peggy Applegate-Peplinski, Bradley Kalcic, Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, Ricardo Lebron, Tip McGuire and Joey Sielski.

Laborfest also provides an opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits to sell products and raise money, Gallo said.

There will be a food drive for the Shalom Center, and for each food item donated, the donor will receive a chance to win a door prize.

Proceeds from the raffle will also go to the Shalom Center, and there will be another raffle for a ride to school in a fire truck with proceeds going toward the purchase of two drones for search and rescue use by the Kenosha Fire Department.

“It’s a celebration of labor and contributions of labor to the community and to the country,” Gallo said. “It’s kind of a nice celebration to close out the summer festival season and then recognize organized labor on Labor Day.”